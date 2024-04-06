Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, and Lilian Rebelo Join Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Cast

Desmin Borges , Siena Werber , and Lilian Rebelo have joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 , led by Martin Short , Steve Martin , and Selena Gomez . The series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and get involved in one. The cast also includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

Meryl Streep will return as Loretta Durkin, and new cast members include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, and Kumail Nanjiani

