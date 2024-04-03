Designers Gather to Support The Circularity Project for Sustainable Fashion

On a rainy Tuesday afternoon, a handful of America’s most notable designers gathered for lunch at The Polo Bar on 55th Street with one shared interest: an improved future for fashion. Celebrating the launch of The Circularity Project, a new nonprofit founded by fashion veteran Indré Rockefeller, Ralph Lauren and the CFDA co-hosted the occasion.

Indré’s initiative champions design tactics that encourage longevity and minimize environmental impact and invites designers to learn from and support one another in the pursuit of a better—and more circular—way of making clothing. “80-90% of a garment’s carbon footprint is determined in the design stage,” Indré said in her opening remarks. “I hope that this project empowers designers to feel they have the tools and community they need to shape the future and possibilities for design, in an open and transparent way

