Designers Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre Expand Their Label and Embrace a New Chapter

In late August, the designers Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre were married in the countryside just outside of their home in Brussels, Belgium, surrounded by close family and friends. It was a sweet and intimate affair, one that the couple say felt like a blending of their two families but also a “reunion” of old friends.

Manas and Delepierre—together for 11 years and business partners for nearly five—are the duo behind Manas’s namesake womenswear brand, which over the past two seasons of Paris Fashion Week has had one of the most talked-about shows, thanks to its wildly cool, authentically size-inclusive designs. Now, the designers, both 30, are entering into a new phase of their relationship, expanding their label and embracing a new personal chapter at the same time. Post-wedding, Manas and Delepierre seem to have settled seamlessly into married life. This is not at all surprising: They are a couple who supported each other as students coming up through the esteemed local visual-arts school, La Cambre, and who have chosen to live where they work and work where they liv





