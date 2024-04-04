Designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress reveals she made a backup dress for her own wedding

Elizabeth Emanuel, the designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress, reveals that she made a backup dress for her own wedding. The backup dress differed from Diana's iconic gown and was a truer white. Elizabeth thought of making a backup dress due to her pre-wedding jitters.

The unfinished contingency dress likely ended up on a sample rail.

