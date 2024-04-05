DESI Instrument Scans Night Sky to Create Largest 3D Map of the Universe

At the Kitt Peak National Observatory in Arizona, an instrument with 5,000 tiny robotic eyes scans the night sky. DESI , the Dark Energy Survey Instrument , aims to create the largest 3D map of the Universe .

The first data release suggests that dark energy may be evolving.

