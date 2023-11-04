Deshaun Watson to Start for Cleveland Browns After Shoulder Injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after recovering from a right shoulder injury. Watson missed most of the past month due to a strained rotator cuff. He has been practicing for three straight days and is deemed ready to play by the coaches and medical staff.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX28COLUMBUS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELANDSCENE: Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona CardinalsCleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium:

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »

CLEVELANDSCENE: Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona CardinalsCleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium:

Source: ClevelandScene | Read more »

KIRO7SEATTLE: Browns QB Deshaun Watson will make first start since Oct. 22 vs. Cardinals, HC saysCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more »

WEWS: Browns QB Deshaun Watson to return, will start against CardinalsCamryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS | Read more »

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Browns QB Deshaun Watson to start vs. Cardinals Sunday, Kevin Stefanski announcesDeshaun Watson will start vs. the Cardials Sunday afternoon.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more »

ESPN: Browns to start Deshaun Watson at QB against CardinalsBrowns coach Kevin Stefanski said today that Deshaun Watson will start Sunday at quarterback after missing three of the last four games with a shoulder injury.

Source: espn | Read more »