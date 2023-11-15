Deshaun Watson to Miss Rest of Season with Shoulder Fracture

Watson will miss the rest of his second year with Cleveland after sustaining a fracture in his throwing shoulder, an injury that came during his best performance since joining the team following a controversial trade in 2022. Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture in his right shoulder, which happened during Sunday's 33-31 win in Baltimore on an unspecified hit in the second quarter. The team said an MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

Watson said he has "no idea" when the fracture happened, but knew by the end of the first quarter there was a problem

