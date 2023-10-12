Deshaun Watson reportedly out vs. 49ers, P.J. Walker to start for Browns

, as the Browns hadn't given much indication his shoulder issue was serious. The Browns went on to lose 28-3 to their AFC North rivals, with rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggling heavily against one of the NFL's best defenses.

It was hoped the Browns' bye in Week 5 would give Watson enough time to recover, but they will now have to wait until at least Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts for a return. The Browns did change one thing during the bye, though.

In 15 games and seven starts, Walker posted 1,461 passing yards, a 57.5 completion rate, 6.4 yards per attempt, five touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers don't exactly paint the picture of a Browns savior, especially given their opponent. The Niners are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL, with all but one of their wins by 15+ points. They're atop most power rankings,The Browns' defense is elite in most stats as well, but few are going to be picking Cleveland for the upset on Sunday. headtopics.com

