Deshaun Watson promises to be better than before after shoulder injury

If the Cleveland Browns are going to become an AFC contender, they need their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson , to make a full recovery from his season-ending shoulder injury. Watson is promising Browns fans much more than that. 'I'll be better than I was before in Week 1,' Watson told The Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday. 'I'm very confident in the roles of the doctors. Dr. ElAttrache and his team, following their lead, just all the research that I've done.
And then just my work and preparation. I've put my whole life into this. I want to make sure I come back even better than before.' Watson was limited to six starts last season due to a right shoulder injury. He returned after missing two games but was then removed from a Week 6 start against the Indianapolis Colts and, weeks later, he was shut down for the season amid the need for surgery to repair a displaced fractur
Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson Shoulder Injury Recovery AFC Contender
