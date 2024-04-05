Deshaun Watson promises to be better than before after shoulder injury

If the Cleveland Browns are going to become an AFC contender, they need their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson , to make a full recovery from his season-ending shoulder injury. Watson is promising Browns fans much more than that. 'I'll be better than I was before in Week 1,' Watson told The Cleveland Plain Dealer on Thursday. 'I'm very confident in the roles of the doctors. Dr. ElAttrache and his team, following their lead, just all the research that I've done.

And then just my work and preparation. I've put my whole life into this. I want to make sure I come back even better than before.' Watson was limited to six starts last season due to a right shoulder injury. He returned after missing two games but was then removed from a Week 6 start against the Indianapolis Colts and, weeks later, he was shut down for the season amid the need for surgery to repair a displaced fractur

Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson Shoulder Injury Recovery AFC Contender

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Browns to sign Tyler Huntley, former Ravens QB gives more depth behind Deshaun WatsonThe Browns are taking the tough lessons they learned last season about quarterbacks to heart. Cleveland agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley, adding another veteran to give them more depth and protection behind Deshaun Watson. Huntley is signing at the veteran’s minimum salary.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Browns sign ex-Ravens QB Tyler Huntley to provide more depth behind Deshaun WatsonThe Browns are taking the tough lessons they learned last season about quarterbacks to heart by signing former Ravens QB Tyler Huntley as a backup to Deshaun Watson.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

‘We'll be ready Week 1’: Browns QB Deshaun Watson feeling good after shoulder surgeryCamryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Deshaun Watson-backed cheesesteak restaurant opens in University HeightsCamryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Deshaun Watson contract restructure coming?'It's not if, it's when,' says ex-NFL GM

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Browns trade for Broncos star WR Jerry Jeudy: ReportThe Cleveland Browns are in the process of adding another weapon for Deshaun Watson in the form of Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »