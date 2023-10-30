DeSantis’s free flights highlight failure of campaign-finance laws

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president, at a GOP event in California on Sept. 29. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)In theory, the United States has laws regulating fundraising by candidates for federal office. In theory, candidates — including candidates for president — can’t take checks from individual donors larger than $3,300 per election.

In the aftermath of the development of “soft money” contributions during the 1990s to get around those contribution limits, another national consensus emerged, in the form of the 2002 McCain-Feingold law, to abolish unlimited donations to political parties., the Supreme Court case decided in 2010, ushered in a new era — one that makes the bad old days of soft money look positively quaint.

Meantime, super PACs have progressed beyond running ads backing their preferred candidates and turned themselves into parallel campaign operations. They also have seized on a loophole known as the “internet exception” to funnel information to candidates by sharing it online. headtopics.com

Evidence that super-PAC abuse is a bipartisan sport — and that these entities are anything but independent — came in the 2016 campaign, with Correct the Record, a super PAC that spent $9 million supporting Hillary Clinton. Designed to take advantage of the internet-exception loophole, Correct the Record went far beyond training campaign surrogates, staffing a “war room” during Clinton’s Benghazi testimony and sending “trackers” to opponents’ events.

“The on-the-ground reality of Never Back Down is they have supplanted the DeSantis campaign in terms of the support that they’re providing.” As to the plane flights, Ghosh said “there’s so little resemblance to independent electoral advocacy when you have a special interest-funded group that’s paying for a private jet to take DeSantis from one campaign stop to another. That’s pretty problematic.” headtopics.com

