DeSantis relocating a third of staff to Iowa after $15 million quarterly haul

The strategic relocation is fueled by the DeSantis campaign's third-quarter fundraising haul of $15 million, which it announced Wednesday.“About a third of our Tallahassee headquarters staff will be deploying to Iowa in the weeks ahead," deputy campaign manager David Polyansky said in a statement.

"While we continue to be excited about the caucus organizing structure our allies at Never Back Down have built and are growing, we are now in a position to double-down on those efforts by bringing more of our team to Iowa to support the governor as he makes his final push towards victory,” he added.

As the Florida governor attempts to revive his status as the alternative to former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary battle, he is hoping Iowa will serve as a turning point. Though voters are increasingly skeptical that someone can beat Trump in the primary, winning Iowa could convince Republicans that a Trump nomination is not inevitable. headtopics.com

“Donald Trump’s own actions confirm this is a two-man race. After spending months neglecting Iowa, the Trump campaign is now scrambling because they know Ron DeSantis is all that stands between them and victory in the Hawkeye State and beyond," said DeSantis communications director Andrew Romeo.

