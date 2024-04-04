DeSantis: Legalizing Marijuana Will Reduce Quality of Life in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warns that legalizing marijuana will lead to the state smelling like the drug and reducing the quality of life . He expresses his concerns about the potential consequences of legalization.

