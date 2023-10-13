DeSantis jab at Trump over Israel may be a hard sell to Florida Jewish Republicans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit Donald Trump with some of his harshest criticisms yet over the former president’s criticism of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calling Hezbollah “smart.”“When Donald Trump was president, the embassy was moved to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights were annexed and none of this happened,” said state Rep.

Fine, who said he had visited a kibbutz in the past year where one of the attacks took place, added this: “Maybe the governor should focus his attention on who’s fault this is. And that’s Joe Biden.” Fine’s comments illustrate the fundamental challenge DeSantis has encountered throughout the GOP primary campaign against Trump. Republicans love his policies and many either don’t mind or even like his rhetoric, regardless of how offensive or tone deaf some people find it..

He amplified that message when, during a campaign stop in New Hampshire, DeSantis laid into both Biden and his one-time political ally and now chief political tormentor who is leading him significantly in the polls. headtopics.com

“Now is not the time to be doing like what Donald Trump did by attacking Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, attacking Israel’s defense minister, saying somehow that Hezbollah were very smart,” DeSantis said. “We need to all be on the same page. Now is not the time to air personal grievances about an Israeli prime minister. Now is the time to support their right to defend themselves to the hilt. ...

On Thursday, DeSantis also declared a state of emergency due to the situation in Israel and ordered a state agency to charter flights to bring home Floridians now stranded in the country. In an email sent to his political supporters DeSantis, who served in the military in Iraq, said that “the atrocity we are seeing unfold in Israel is personal to me. headtopics.com

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Trump Tells DeSantis to Come Back to FloridaThe two leading Republican presidential primary candidates were swapping barbs Wednesday night as former President Donald Trump urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to come back to Florida and DeSantis was seizing on Trump calling Hezbollah 'smart.'

Trump praises Hezbollah as ‘very smart’ and criticizes Netanyahu amid Israel warThe remark drew condemnation from one of his Republican rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis orders Florida to organize charter flights for Americans stranded in IsraelThe governor estimates that 20,000 U.S. citizens, including Floridians, remain in Israel.

Florida storms send porta-potty door flying, impales into a light pole: ‘National flag of Florida’Following possible tornados in Florida on Wednesday night, strong winds launched a portable toilet's door off it's hinges and into a light pool.

Ron DeSantis condemns Trump for calling Hezbollah 'very smart' amid Israel-Hamas warSummer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.

DeSantis slams Trump for ‘attack’ on Netanyahu, calling terror group ‘smart’Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped former President Trump for calling Hezbollah 'smart' and criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.