DeSantis floats Florida-based sanctions against Iran

As part of his pro-Israel actions on Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instructed law enforcement and highway patrol to issue a memo reminding officers about Florida’s laws punishing antisemitism. | Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesMIAMI — Gov.

The Florida governor, during a press conference in south Florida, called Iran a “clearinghouse for terrorist funding in the region” and asked the GOP-led Legislature for new Florida sanctions against Iran. He also asked lawmakers to block a broad array of other state or local investments in Iranian businesses in Florida, whether it be financial, construction, manufacturing and other sectors.

“These will be, by far, the strongest Iran sanctions that any state has enacted,” DeSantis said at the Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside, Fla. Among the speakers at the press conference were Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Israel Consul General in Miami Maor Elbaz-Starinsky. headtopics.com

Florida has among the largest Jewish populations in the U.S., behind California and New York, with high concentrations in South Florida. Roughly 60 percentDemocratic, according to a Brandeis University study. Democratic members of the Florida Legislature from the region united in recent days to introduce a resolution that would affirm the state’s support for Israel and U.S. Rep.

The governor’s plan is intended to draw attention to foreign policy, an area where DeSantis has received backlash from fellow Republicans after initially characterizing Russia’s war in Ukraine as a “territorial dispute. headtopics.com

DeSantis and other 2024 Republican presidential candidates have been generally unified in their support of Israel and highlighted the international crisis to criticize President Joe Biden over the conflict, though the president has said...

