DeSantis campaign moves staff to Iowa, announces $15 million fundraising

CHARITON, IA-JULY 27: Flordia Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to members of the media after an event on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Chariton, Iowa. Flordia Governor and Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited several communities in central Iowa Thursday. DeSantis has been slowly dropping in the polls as the gap between and former President Trump widens.

For months he only criticized Trump directly when pressed in interviews — but he hit the former president by name in the second GOP primary debate, calling him “missing in action” and later challenging him to a debate. In his pitch to voters Wednesday in South Carolina, he noted that Trump did not finish the southern border wall he promised in 2016 and emphasized the importance of “results.

Campaign aides billed the fundraising haul and relocations to Iowa as part of a “comeback,” one of many pivots for a candidate who began the year with sky-high expectations but then lost ground. headtopics.com

“This significant fundraising haul not only provides us with the resources we need in the fight for Iowa and beyond, but it also shuts down the doubters who counted out Ron DeSantis for far too long," campaign manager James Uthmeier said in a statement.

The fact that only $5 million of DeSantis’s haul is available for the primary election underscores the challenges still facing his campaign. headtopics.com

