DeSantis campaign blasts Biden over report child was raped in home housing 11 illegal immigrants: 'No excuses'

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vows that his first priority on immigration will be to deport everyone that has come illegally during President Bidens administration.

"This story is heartbreaking, and sadly one that is becoming all too familiar in Joe Biden's America," Carly Atchison, national spokeswoman for the DeSantis campaign, told Fox News Digital this week. The campaign was reacting to a story out of Bemidji, Minnesota, where Oscar Ernesto Luna, 22, and three other men were arrested after police say they tied up and raped an 11-year-old girl,from the Bemidji Police Department, 11 other people found at Luna’s home during the execution of a search warrant were arrested, handed over to Border Patrol and processed for illegally entering the country.

an NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, stated that the young girl suffered "severe injuries" and said a person she referred to as "auntie" forced her into a car, and she was brought to a home where several men tied her up and raped her.

There were reportedly at least two other girls also tied up in the home, and one of those girls is said to have helped her escape.

Ron DeSantis vows to deport every migrant let in under Biden: ‘First priority’Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has raised eyebrows by publicly vowing to deport anyone who comes across the border illegally during the Biden administration if he wins the White House next year.