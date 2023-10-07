DeSantis and Trump hit Iowa in dueling campaign appearances

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jostled for Iowa Republicans’ support at campaign stops Saturday with just 100 days before the Hawkeye state’s January caucuses.in a little over two weeks, Trump spoke to more than 1,700 attendees at a rally to shore up their support in January, while hundreds more people waited outside.
“We have to win bigger than we’ve ever won before, because our country is going to hell,” the former president said. “We’ve gotta stop it.” “The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective, as with a really weak leader,” he said. , whose office is pursuing a $250 million civil fraud case against him, calling her “grossly incompetent” and “an evil person.
DeSantis, meanwhile, spoke to a crowd in Ankeny at one of three campaign stops in the first-in-the-nation state Saturday, where he promised to "use lethal force" to crack down on Mexican drug cartels bringing drugs into the United States and to improve mental health services for veterans.
"Our kids are being murdered by the Mexican drug cartels and by the who is giving the precursor chemicals," he said. from Florida to Iowa to focus efforts on undercutting Trump's lead in the state, also took an opportunity to bash his main party rival for falling down on his 2016 campaign promise to stick Mexico with the bill when erecting a border wall.
"That wasn't a promise followed through, but you can actually get Mexico to pay if you know how to use your authority," he said, suggesting he could impose fees on money people in the United States send back to families in Central America.
“You’d raise billions of dollars, you’d be able to fund the wall from sea to shining sea,” he added. “Not only will I keep my promises as president, I’ll keep Donald Trump’s promises that he didn’t do.”