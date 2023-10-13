DeSantis and Haley camps take whacks at each other before donor confab

Staffers for Ron DeSantis argued that 90 percent of the governor's current supporters would ultimately vote for Donald Trump should he drop out. | John Raoux/APTop officials with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign made the case to a gathering of top donors opposed to Donald Trump on Friday that rival GOP candidate Nikki Haley could not defeat the former president in a head-to-head matchup.

“By every metric,” the person said, “Nikki is moving up and Ron is moving down. It IS a two person race: one man and one woman.” Real estate developer Harlan Crow organized the conference in Dallas with an eye toward helping consolidate the field of Republican candidates. Many anti-Trump donors have been eager to winnow down the race to a one-on-one contest with Trump, who is leading in the polls against a splintered field.

The first was that 90 percent of current DeSantis supporters would ultimately vote for Trump should he drop out, whereas Haley’s voters would disperse to other non-Trump candidates, namely DeSantis. That dynamic, they added, meant that the Florida governor was the one non-Trump candidate who could keep the former president’s vote share down in a primary. headtopics.com

The case from the DeSantis camp was made as their operation has faced a number of setbacks. The Florida governor has seen his polling numbers fall both nationally and in the key early voting states.

