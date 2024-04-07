Dershowitz: When US Opposes Israel, Hamas Backs Away from Deals

Whenever the United States turns against Israel , the result is, Hamas backs away from making any deals. Hamas says to itself, why should we give up any hostages? Biden ’s doing our job for us, CNN ’s doing our job for us, Tony Blinken ’s doing our job for us. They’re all making Israel lose, and if Israel ’s losing, no matter how many people die in Gaza, Hamas will continue. And so, the Biden administration is not only betraying Israel , it’s betraying the peace process .
It is contributing to a continuation of Hamas fighting. I have to tell you, if Joe Biden had stuck with his original statement in support of Israel, this war would be over and every hostage would have been released. What they’re looking for now is a tie, not a win for Israel, and a tie is a win for Hamas
