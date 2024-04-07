Dershowitz: When US Opposes Israel, Hamas Backs Away from Deals

Whenever the United States turns against Israel , the result is, Hamas backs away from making any deals. Hamas says to itself, why should we give up any hostages? Biden ’s doing our job for us, CNN ’s doing our job for us, Tony Blinken ’s doing our job for us. They’re all making Israel lose, and if Israel ’s losing, no matter how many people die in Gaza, Hamas will continue. And so, the Biden administration is not only betraying Israel , it’s betraying the peace process .

It is contributing to a continuation of Hamas fighting. I have to tell you, if Joe Biden had stuck with his original statement in support of Israel, this war would be over and every hostage would have been released. What they’re looking for now is a tie, not a win for Israel, and a tie is a win for Hamas

Dershowitz US Israel Hamas Biden CNN Tony Blinken Peace Process Hostages Fighting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Alan Dershowitz: When US Opposes Israel, Hamas Backs Away from DealsHarvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz argues that whenever the United States opposes Israel, Hamas refrains from making any deals, as they believe that the US is doing their job for them. Dershowitz compares Biden's approach to Hamas with his approach to Putin and warns about the consequences of Israel losing.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Israel: Hamas Still Using Hospitals as ‘Human Shields’; Terrorists Fire from Shifa; Hamas Commander EliminatedSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Israel Rejects Hamas’s ‘Unrealistic’ Counteroffer on Hostages, but Talks ResumeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »