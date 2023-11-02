Derrick White Says Boston’s Weapons Make the Celtics’ Balance Easy

Following another commanding win by Boston to remain undefeated at 4-0, White talked about how easy the game as come to the new-look Celtics. "I think we just got so many weapons that they kind of make it easy," White said."I think I started the game off getting a floater and it just seemed like there was no one in the paint there, so."

White has been a remarkable element to the Celtics hot start as he was last season and beyond that, given him clearly being the lead guard with his defensive partner Jrue Holiday. The former Spur has averaged 15.8 points, 4.3 assists, and four rebounds, while shooting a blistering 64.7 percent from the field and 57.9 from three. While his other teammate Jayson Tatum is tied for first, White is tied for third in plus-minus thus far to begin the season at a plus-72 in only 29.8 minutes.

The guard continued to display that extra comfort expanded from last year with more of those pull-up threes in transition White has had. His shooting has become one of the biggest parts of his growth. "I've been putting a lot of work into the gym," White said."That was a part of my game that I knew I needed to get better at. And when I'm open, let it fly, and knock it down."

White's incredible escalation over the last year continues to increase each and every game. He has become such an integral part of the team, and his ability to raise their ceiling in their road to an 18th championship has become key. White will only continue to get better as well.

