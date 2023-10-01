Derrick Henry bulldozes Bengals defense for TD, then throws for another

The NFL's most physically imposing running back for years, the Tennessee Titans' All-Pro was off to a slow start through the first three weeks of the season.
He first found the end zone late in the second quarter with a trademark run, bulldozing through the Bengals defense. He took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 29-yard line, sideswiped a pair of Bengals defenders near the line of scrimmage and then a third to break into the open field. There, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had the unfortunate task of attempting to tackle him. It did not go well.
Henry stiff-armed Pratt, then ran untouched down the left sideline for his second rushing touchdown of the season to give the Titans