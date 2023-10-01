Derrick Henry bulldozes Bengals defense for TD, then throws for another

The NFL's most physically imposing running back for years, the Tennessee Titans' All-Pro was off to a slow start through the first three weeks of the season.

He first found the end zone late in the second quarter with a trademark run, bulldozing through the Bengals defense. He took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 29-yard line, sideswiped a pair of Bengals defenders near the line of scrimmage and then a third to break into the open field. There, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had the unfortunate task of attempting to tackle him. It did not go well.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Derrick Henry bulldozes Bengals defense for TD, then throws for anotherDerrick Henry's still got it.

Derrick Henry throws a touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to extend Titans' lead over BengalsJosh Whyle caught his first career touchdown from Derrick Henry as the Tennessee Titans extended lead over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Titans RB Derrick Henry follows 29-yard TD run with TD passHenry electrified the home fans with a bruising run before throwing a 2-yard touchdown on the next possession.

Derrick Henry playing with ‘a little more fuel’ SundayThe former Alabama All-American is coming off one of the least productive games of his NFL career.

Bengals vs Titans NFL Box Score - Oct 01, 2023Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans NFL game box score for Oct 01, 2023.

How to Watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Game TodayThe Bengals head to Tennessee to take on the Titans today. Here's how to watch the game at home.

The NFL's most physically imposing running back for years, the Tennessee Titans' All-Pro was off to a slow start through the first three weeks of the season. On Sunday, he did what he does best against the Cincinnati Bengals while scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns.

He first found the end zone late in the second quarter with a trademark run, bulldozing through the Bengals defense. He took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill on first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 29-yard line, sideswiped a pair of Bengals defenders near the line of scrimmage and then a third to break into the open field. There, Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt had the unfortunate task of attempting to tackle him. It did not go well.

Henry stiff-armed Pratt, then ran untouched down the left sideline for his second rushing touchdown of the season to give the Titans