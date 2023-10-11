Derek Jeter opens up on clutch moments, MLB playoffs, analytics, Ohtani and more

One of the major themes in these 2023 MLB playoffs has been familiar faces starring in new places. This is especially true for star shortstops such as

But those teams aren't the only ones who've acquired an All-Star shortstop recently. I have a new teammate of my own here at FOX Sports:With the postseason in full swing, there's no better guest for a wide-ranging interview than they one they call The Captain.

I remember when I played high school basketball, I had a game-winning 3-point shot. So, anytime I played basketball after that, I'd always go back to that memory. And I missed so many shots. But my mind would go back to the times I had success and I just think it's about enjoying those moments, not shying away from those moments and not being afraid to fail. headtopics.com

But then I think also some of the most successful teams even in the postseason are sort of a hybrid of the two, especially with the old-school managers, whether it's Dusty Baker or Bruce Bochy. There's a lot of managers out there that really know how to use the information but also have a feel for the game.

But once again, to make sure everyone understands, I'm not saying that everyone should have voted for me. But they should ask him or her to answer that question. I shouldn't have to answer.I agree completely. They should have to be accountable, as well, just like the athletes are. Derek, this has been a lot of fun. Thanks so much." podcast. headtopics.com

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Penguins' trio breaks North American sports record held by Derek Jeter, YankeesThe NHL dropped the puck on its 2023-24 season Tuesday night and the feature matchup saw highly-touted rookie Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks top Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2.

Penguins' trio breaks North American sports record held by Derek Jeter, YankeesThe NHL dropped the puck on its 2023-24 season Tuesday night and the feature matchup saw highly-touted rookie Connor Bedard and his Chicago Blackhawks top Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2.

Brooke Burke was tempted to have a 'love affair' with Derek Hough during 'DWTS'“There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek,” Burke said on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

Brooke Burke Talks Life Coach Meeting, Tempting Love Affair With Derek Hough On 'DWTS'Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.

Brooke Burke Would Have Had 'Love Affair' With 'DWTS' Pro Derek HoughBrooke Burke admits that she would have had a ‘love affair’ with ‘Dancing With the Stars’ partner Derek Hough if she wasn’t married

Brooke Burke admits she would ‘have had a love affair’ with ‘DWTS’ partner Derek HoughBrooke Burke admitted that she would have had an affair with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro and partner Derek Hough if she hadn't been with David Charvet.