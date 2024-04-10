Deputy Shoots Man Charging at Officials with Knife in Harris County

A deputy shot a man who allegedly ran toward law enforcement with a knife after trying to break into his neighbor's home in the Westbrook Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, a 61-year-old man, had a history of previous encounters with law enforcement . Deputies had been called to his home 54 times this year for various incidents including aggravated assaults, mental health issues, and weapons disturbances.

The deputy fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the torso. The suspect was flown to the hospital and underwent surgery

