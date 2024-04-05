Deputy Arrested for Ties to Mongols Motorcycle Group

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators have arrested Deputy Christopher Bingham, a firearms expert and former gun shop owner, for his suspected ties to the Mongols motorcycle group. Bingham has been charged with stealing a shotgun from the department, participating in a criminal street gang , and possessing illegal firearms.

He is expected to be arraigned on April 8.

Deputy Arrest Mongols Motorcycle Group Firearms Stolen Shotgun Criminal Street Gang

