Deprima, Barkate lead Harvard to 38-28 upset win over Holy Cross

Charles Deprima threw two touchdown passes, Cooper Barkate scored on a run and a catch and Harvard never trailed in a 38-28 upset victory over Holy Cross. The Crusaders upped their advantage to 35-21 by the end of the third quarter when Deprima and Barkate connected for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:05 left.

Cali Canaval’s 40-yard field goal upped the Crusaders’ advantage to 38-21 midway through the final quarter. Sluka had a 3-yard TD toss to Shipman with 3:12 left to play to complete the scoring.

Deprima had 151 yards on 9-of-20 passing for the Crimson. He carried 16 times for 89 yards. McLaughlin totaled 82 yards on 22 rushes. Barkate caught five passes for 73 yards and rushed two times for 14 yards.

Holy hit: How ‘Take Me to Church’ christened Hozier as a star 10 years ago“New York has always been so good to me. It was the first city I played when I came to the States. It felt like I had a future in playing music around the world,” said Hozier.

Claudine Gay inaugurated as Harvard's first Black presidentHarvard University's newest president, Claudine Gay​, was inaugurated Friday.

The Harvard Professor and the BloggersWhen Francesca Gino, a rising academic star, was accused of falsifying data — about how to stop dishonesty — it didn’t just torch her career. It inflamed a crisis in behavioral science.

New Harvard Research Reveals How the Heart Starts BeatingResearchers find that heart cells in developing zebrafish begin to beat abruptly and all at once. Transforming from just a few cells into a fully developed organism, equipped with working tissues and organs, is a chaotic yet highly synchronized process that requires cells to organize themselves in

Harvard University's first Black president, Claudine Gay, takes oathClaudine Gay, who officially took the oath Friday, has been serving as the university's 30th president since July 1.