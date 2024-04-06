Department of the Interior Announces $19 Million Investment in Solar Panels over Irrigation Canals

The Department of the Interior has announced a $19 million investment from President Biden 's Investing in America agenda to install solar panels over irrigation canals in California, Oregon, and Utah. This project aims to decrease evaporation of critical water supplies and advance clean energy goals.

The Delta-Mendota Canal floating solar project in California will receive $15 million from this funding.

