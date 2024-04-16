Department of Justice to File Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation

The Department of Justice is about to file an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation , parent company of Ticketmaster , the Wall Street Journal reported.

Live Nation has drawn scrutiny for charging exorbitant fees and surcharges for ticket sales, with ticket prices often far exceeding face value. Live Nation has faced congressional scrutiny for its practices. But in the years since, there has been growing frustration over Ticketmaster's ticket-selling policies by both fans and promoters. Those frustrations exploded in late 2022 when thousands of Taylor Swift fans struggled to buy tickets for her 2023 The Eras Tour concerts. Live Nation Executive Vice President Dan Wall recently authored a blog defending Live Nation's ticket pricing policies.

