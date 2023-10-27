Department of Justice supports National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Justice is partnering with survivors, advocates and communities during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has received $1,990,618 in grants from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to combat domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.The grants will reach underserved areas and culturally specific communities, with a focus on survivor safety, perpetrator accountability and professional training.

The District of Arizona was awarded funds for programs including trauma-informed responses, culturally relevant support and initiatives engaging men and boys in preventing violence. District of Arizona Funding Breakdown OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo emphasized the importance of diverse approaches to address domestic violence, offering hope for a safer future. headtopics.com

Every day, a vast network of dedicated individuals helps domestic violence survivors access multiple pathways to safety, justice, and healing.These funds will enable communities to increase capacity and strengthen a coordinated community approach to prevent and address violence in more comprehensive ways tailored to their communities.

Together, with our grantees, we are building a future where individuals and families can live and thrive without the threat of intimate partner violence. OVW Director Rosie Hidalgo

