Departing Pac-12 members' financial obligations could exceed $65 million

The departing members of the Pac-12 will leave behind $65 million to the conference based on the terms of a negotiated settlement ratified late last month. But over time, their financial obligations could stretch far beyond that figure, based on insight into the settlement from the lead courtroom attorney for the two remaining schools.

Eric MacMichael, who represented Washington State and Oregon State in their lawsuit against the departing 10, told the Hotline that exposure to potential liabilities shaped the legal strategy — not only in a Whitman County (Wash.) courthouse but also in the private discussions with a mediator. “We were very mindful of the liabilities facing the conference,” MacMichael said. “Making sure the liabilities were addressed was a guiding principle in our approach to a fair settlement.

