Deoliveira’s double-overtime winner lifts undefeated Sayreville - Girls soccer recap

Isabelle Deoliveira’s double-overtime golden goal was the only score of the night, and it lifted Sayreville to a 1-0 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in Sayreville.Sayreville, now 11-0, had outshot Aquinas 37-2 in this one, but it took more than 90 minutes of play to finally find the back of the net. Kayla Pucciarello assisted on Deoliveira’s winner.

Alessandra Socio had a phenomenal game in net, making some 28 saves to keep St. Thomas Aquinas in it. The Trojans fell to 4-7 with the defeat.

