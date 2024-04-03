Denver Woman Helps Coordinate Legal Clinics for Immigrant Newcomers

A young Denver woman who was born in Mexico is helping coordinate legal clinics for immigrant newcomers in Denver. Mayra Mercado Ramirez, the business operations administrator for the Denver City Attorney's Office, shares her personal story with the newcomers as they navigate the city's immigration process.

