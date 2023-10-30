Denver weather: Temperatures dip into single digits overnight Monday, cold streak continues

The cold streak that accompanied the snowstorm Saturday and Sunday is expected to continue through mid-week, just in time for a freezing Halloween.

Temperatures fell into the single digits and low teens overnight, getting close to Denver’s record Oct. 30 low of 3 degrees, Brrr… temperatures overnight will fall to the single digits across the plains and below zero over the high country. Denver's record low Monday AM is 3F. Some patchy fog is also possible in spots. Bundle up! 🥶expect temperatures to rise throughout the day to the upper 30s and low 40s in the Denver metro, wind chill values could make it feel as cold as -2 degrees in the metro area.

Even without snow, the roads remain icy Monday, and NWS forecasters warn travelers and commuters to be careful while driving.October 30, 2023 Snow has cleared out of the forecast for the week, and milder temperatures will return Wednesday and Thursday, when the high temperatures hit mid-50s and 60s, and continue throughout the weekend, forecasters said.Kiszla: Broncos shake off losing streak to Chiefs and learn they don’t need Russell Wilson to be $245 million game manager headtopics.com

