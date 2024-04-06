Denver's First Women's Sports Bar Set to Open

Miranda Spencer and Annie Weaver, who met while playing flag football, are opening Denver 's first sports bar catering primarily toward women's athletics . The bar, named 99ers after the 1999 U.S. Women's Soccer Team, aims to provide a space for women's sports fans to watch games.

Spencer and Weaver were inspired by their own experiences of struggling to find a bar that would broadcast women's sports games.

