Denver Passes Ordinance to Fine Commercial Vehicle Drivers for Dropping Off Migrants

President Joe Biden hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day. The city of Denver in Colorado has passed an ordinance that could fine commercial vehicle drivers $1,000 for dropping off unscheduled groups of migrants.

This comes as more than 40,000 migrants have arrived in Denver, contributing to a growing national migrant crisis. Violating the ordinance could result in a fine and legal citations.

Denver Ordinance Fine Commercial Vehicle Drivers Migrants National Migrant Crisis

