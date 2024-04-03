Denver Official Encourages Newly Arrived Migrants to Consider Other Cities

After a Denver official was recorded telling newly arrived migrants they would “suffer” if they stayed there and encouraging them to consider New York City or Chicago instead, the city on Wednesday defended the comments and said promoting “onward travel” is part of its strategy for addressing the influx of new residents.
Mayor Mike Johnston’s political director told a group of migrant families in Denver’s main shelter last week that the city has “received too many migrants and that is why we ran out of resources.” Denver is currently sheltering about 700 people, according to city data, part of a growing number of people being bused from Texas border towns to so-called sanctuary cities like Denver. “If you stay here you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this,” Andres Carrera, who is also Denver’s newcomer communications liaison, said in Spanish in a video obtained by NBC News affiliate 9NEW
