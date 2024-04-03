Denver Official Encourages Newly Arrived Migrants to Consider Other Cities

After a Denver official was recorded telling newly arrived migrants they would “suffer” if they stayed there and encouraging them to consider New York City or Chicago instead, the city on Wednesday defended the comments and said promoting “onward travel” is part of its strategy for addressing the influx of new residents.

Mayor Mike Johnston’s political director told a group of migrant families in Denver’s main shelter last week that the city has “received too many migrants and that is why we ran out of resources.” Denver is currently sheltering about 700 people, according to city data, part of a growing number of people being bused from Texas border towns to so-called sanctuary cities like Denver. “If you stay here you are going to suffer even more and I don’t want to see this,” Andres Carrera, who is also Denver’s newcomer communications liaison, said in Spanish in a video obtained by NBC News affiliate 9NEW

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Denver church closing its overnight shelter for newly arrived immigrants after two monthsClaire Lavezzorio is a reporter at KMGH Denver7 in Denver, Colorado.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Denver City Council greenlights city raising up to $115M to buy Denver Post, Embassy Suites buildingsFour council members voted against the Denver Post building purchase financing on Monday with Shontel Lewis calling the deal a “terrible use of tax dollars.”

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

PHOTOS: Denver March Powwow 2024The Denver March Powwow took place March 15-17 at the Denver Coliseum.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Denver distillery moving to Boulder County, will close Denver taproomA Denver distillery is relocating to Louisville. When it does, it will close its Denver taproom and restaurant.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Forty Things Every Newcomer to Denver Must Do (Before Reading the Best of Denver)The Best of Denver is not for beginners.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

Denver's Best of Denver Issue Celebrates 40th AnniversaryThe Best of Denver issue, celebrating the city's 40th anniversary, is now available on the streets and web. This annual issue captures the evolution of Denver's social, cultural, political, and business scenes.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »