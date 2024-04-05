Denver Man Restricted from Placing High Bets on Sportsbooks After Winning Big

A Denver man claims that he has been restricted from placing high bets on sportsbooks because he won too much money. Cody Sudmeier made over $50,000 in a six-week period but was suddenly limited to placing bets as low as $15.

60. He contacted customer support but received canned responses, indicating that this is a common practice.

