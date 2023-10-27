Denver Making Streets in LoDo Pedestrian-Only for Halloweekend

Halloween partiers will be free to fill the streets this weekend as Denver closes some Lodo streets to vehicle traffic.Denver is closing some popular downtown roads to vehicle traffic this weekend to give pedestrians more room during their late-night Halloween celebrations.

The temporary closures will last from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights on Market Street between 19th and 20th streets, and on Larimer Street between 20th and 21st streets. This means the roads outside of nearby bars — such as the Larimer Beer Hall, Ginn Mill and Whiskey Row — will be completely clear for costume-clad patrons to stumble out of without the fear of being run over.

The closures are a trial run for city officials to see how they can manage crowd sizes and congestion in lower downtown. Besides pedestrian safety, the Denver Police Department hopes that keeping cars off the streets will help prevent the chaos and violence that tends to occur after last call, when hundreds of drunken people typically flood out of the bars all at once at 2 a.m. headtopics.com

“Part of it is visibility. If we don’t have a block full of vehicles at a light trying to get through, it will be easier for officers and other witnesses to see if there’s an altercation starting more quickly. And we’ll be able to get to it more quickly, too,” says DPD spokesperson Doug Schepman. “It eliminates a place for someone to store items outside of these establishments, as well.

“In response to concerns the city heard from local residents and businesses regarding safety and big crowds this weekend, DOTI and DPD explored ideas to pilot, and this approach was created in partnership,” says Nancy Kuhn, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Transportation & Infrastructure. headtopics.com

