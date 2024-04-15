Denver International Airport Ranked Sixth-Busiest in the World for Passenger Traffic

Denver International Airport was ranked as the sixth- busiest airport in the world and the third-busiest in the U.S. for passenger traffic in 2023 by Airports Council International .The airport’s best pre-pandemic year for traffic was 2019, with DIA earning 16th- busiest airport in the world.

Although DIA fell three spots in the worldwide rankings, the airport is still rated third-busiest in the U.S. and fourth in the world for aircraft movements. The airport has implemented a “Vision 100” strategic plan to accommodate the expected increase in annual passengers. In 2024, that’s already included a new 17-lane security checkpoint and a new airline, Breeze Airways, announcing a new nonstop flight to Rhode Island.

