Denver Film Festival 2023 preview: Films to watch in-person before the winter awards season

Fantastical British film “All of Us Strangers” will play the Denver Film Festival on Nov. 10 at Denver Botanic Gardens, where director Andrew Haigh will be on hand. (Provided by Searchlight Pictures)The buzz, by now, has become deafening for certain titles that began their year on the festival circuit and have now wound their way to Denver theaters — think

But while there’s been plenty to see, there’s nothing quite like the Denver Film Festival, arguably the largest and most audience-friendly film event in the region. There are competitive one-offs and world premieres at this year’s 46th installment, but cinephiles will also have the chance to check out features and documentaries they’ve been hearing about since debuting at Sundance and other

This year features more than 180 titles including narrative features, documentaries and shorts. Tickets for individual screenings are on sale now, and some events are sold out. Single tickets to regular screenings are $17, special presentations are $30, panels are $10, and parties are (generally) $25. See the full lineup and buy passes at headtopics.com

The new documentary “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story,” is one of Denver Film Festival’s red carpet presentations for 2023; it plays Nov. 7 at Denver Botanic Gardens. (Tyler Perry Studios) Acclaimed director Gabriela Cowperthwaite will be on hand at this year’s Denver Film Festival to present closing-night feature “I.S.S.” (Provided by LD Entertainment)

Awards-season watcher should be sure to check out titles that have won acclaim and/or are premiering in Denver, including “American Fiction,” “La Chimera,” “Eric Larue” (Michael Shannon’s directorial debut), “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Perfect Days,” “Dream Scenario,” “The Great Divide,” “Cypher” and “Blood for Dust.” headtopics.com

