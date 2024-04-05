Denver Faces Influx of Newly Arriving Immigrants from Venezuela

For the past few months, Denver and other large cities across the country have been ground zero for an influx of newly arriving immigrants — the vast majority from Venezuela . Arturo Jimenez , a local immigration expert and professor at Metropolitan State University Denver (MSU Denver ), shared his perspective on how the city has handled the crisis over the past few months.
“They get on a bus in Texas or wherever, and then they get off the bus and don’t even know where they’ve arrived,” said Jimenez. “That’s what we’ve seen from folks in Denver. People assume since they have nowhere to live, they have no permission to be here.” Denver7 has followed the immigrant crisis for several months, including the many ups and downs of new arrivals who are often tired, hungry, trying to find work, and, in many cases, caring for young childre
