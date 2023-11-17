Denver Broncos' Starting Left Guard Ben Powers Misses Practice Due to Foot Injury

Denver’s starting offensive line quintet has been a stable force over the first nine games of the season. They’ve played all but five snaps together, two that right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed against Miami and three center Lloyd Cushenberry missed Monday night at Buffalo. Heading into a prime time game against Minnesota, though, the run of consistency is in some jeopardy. Starting left guard Ben Powers (foot) missed practice Thursday and hasn’t done any work so far this week.

He stretched on his own early during the portion of practice open to reporters, then went into the Broncos’ weight room building. “It was something from the game and we’ll see how he goes tomorrow,” Payton said. “We’ll see where he’s at.” Denver still has time remaining in the wee

United States Headlines Read more: DENVERPOST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DENVERPOST: Wilson's Improbable Touchdown Pass Leads Broncos to Victory Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's improbable touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton leads the team to their third consecutive victory. Wilson's ability to improvise under pressure proves to be the difference-maker in the game.

Source: denverpost | Read more »

9NEWS: Broncos' defense shines in victory over BillsThe Denver Broncos ' defense collected four takeaways in their 24-22 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Linebacker Alex Singleton had a near interception and a fumble recovery, while Russell Wilson's touchdown pass had a 3.2% completion probability.

Source: 9NEWS | Read more »

DENVERWESTWORD: Invisible City: Denver's New Headquarters for Creativity and CommunityBehind unassuming doors in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe lies a portal to the new headquarters of Invisible City. More than just a club or music venue, it's a private, immersive social lounge intended to serve as a living record of Denver's creative development.

Source: denverwestword | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Pilot's Axe Attack at Denver Airport Parking Lot GateThe pilot who took an axe to a Denver International Airport parking lot gate was not alone in his frustrations, confirmed by more than three dozen complaints uncovered by Denver7 Investigates at the same parking lot. Body camera footage and interviews provide context to the incident.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Denver Mayor Reduces Number of Residents at Proposed Micro-Community SiteDenver Mayor Mike Johnston is making changes to a proposed micro-community site in the Overland neighborhood after neighbors expressed concerns. The number of initial residents will be reduced from 120 to 60.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »

DENVERCHANNEL: Man Sentenced to 85 Years for Violent Crimes in Aurora and DenverA man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for a series of violent crimes, including murder, carjackings, and home invasions in Aurora and Denver. Andrew Jacobs, 34, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Tuesday.

Source: DenverChannel | Read more »