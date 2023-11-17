Denver Begins Construction on Micro-Community for Homeless People

Construction work has begun to convert a CDOT-owned property in Denver into a micro-community for homeless people. Three micro-community sites are currently under construction, while one former hotel has already started housing people. The Denver City Council has approved a lease and potential purchase agreement for a former DoubleTree Hotel.

