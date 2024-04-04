Denver bars and restaurants offer Rockies-themed drinks and food specials for home opener

The Colorado Rockies , who lost 16-1 on Opening Day in Arizona, will return to Denver for the team’s home opener on Friday, April 5, and if that score is any indication, you might need a drink before, during or after the game. The bars and restaurants around Coors Field will, of course, have you covered with Rockies-themed drinks and food specials . Here’s a sampling. Blake Street Tavern, 1634 18th St.
, is serving purple Dinger Margaritas made with tequila, lime, agave and butterfly pea powder, along with hot dogs and Kooperstown Blonde Ale. Across the street, ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., is throwing a patio party with a visit from Rockies mascot Dinger along with a live DJ and kids activities. The Lobby, 2191 Arapahoe St., will have three purple cocktails — La Mariposa, On The Rockies and The Purple Diamond — while The Tavern Downtown, 1949 Market St., brings back its Opening Day Cookout, featuring brats with purple sauerkraut and a purple cocktail called the Walk Off Wonder
