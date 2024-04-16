Denver Allocates $45 Million for Migrant Programs, Cuts Police Budget

A Democrat-controlled city announced $45 million in funding for programs to help deal with the skyrocketing number of migrant arrivals it is facing, resulting in over $8 million in budget cuts for the police department. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced last week a package of $45.9 million to fully fund programs for 'newcomers' for 2024 and avoid worst-case scenarios projected by the city.

After more than a year of facing this crisis together, Denver finally has a sustainable plan for treating our newcomers with dignity while avoiding the worst cuts to city services,' Johnston said. DENVER MAYOR PLEADS FOR NATIONALLY COORDINATED EFFORT ON MIGRANT CRISIS AS CITY NEARS ‘BREAKING POINT’ The mayor’s office says it will avoid layoffs or furloughs of employees, but there will still be cuts to find the extra $45.9 million in funding.

Elsewhere, the city’s fire department will have its budget cut by less than 1%, about $2.5 million, largely from not filling open positions. Funded as part of the new spending will be a new 'Denver Asylum Seekers Program.' It will apply to around 1,000 people in the shelter system and will connect them with housing assistance options for six months until they can get a work permit under their asylum claims.

Denver Funding Migrant Programs Police Budget Democrat-Controlled City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden Administration Allocates $45 Million to California Programs for MigrantsThe Biden administration is providing $45 million to California programs that assist migrants who have crossed the southern border. The funding is part of a $300-million national effort announced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Most of the funding will be divided between San Diego County and the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Denver Mayor Plans to Cut $45 Million from City Agencies to Fund Migrant ProgramDenver Mayor Mike Johnston is proposing to reduce funding for city agencies, including the police, by $45 million in order to allocate funds for a program to address the recent increase in migrants. The program aims to provide a sustainable solution to the 'newcomer crisis' without significant cuts to public services.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

This $45 Million Aspen Estate Sprawls Over 17 Rocky Mountain AcresThe 11,500-square-foot residence features custom fittings and finishes from around the world.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

$45 million settlement recommended for teen left unable to walk after Chicago police pursuitA Chicago City Council committee has approved one of the largest settlements in Chicago history after a teen was left unable to walk or speak following a police…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Historic $45 million Chicago police misconduct settlement moves forwardThe settlement — set to become one of the largest in Chicago’s history if it passes a full City Council vote Wednesday — will help pay for the medical care of Nathen Jones

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

How Walmart shoppers can qualify for cash from $45 million settlementThe retail giant denied wrongdoing, but said payouts are in customers' interest.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »