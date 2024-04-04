Denton ISD Principals Indicted on Election Charges

A pair of Denton ISD elementary school principals were indicted on election-charges on Tuesday two months after Paxton accused the two of stumping for certain candidates in emails to their staff in February.

The indictments state that the two principals, Borman Elementary Principal Jesus Lujan and Alexander Elementary Principal Lindsay Lujan, were each indicted on the charge of unlawful use of internal mail system for political advertising, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail. Paxton filed suit against Denton ISD in February, accusing the Lujans, who are married, of stumping for certain candidates in emails to their staff earlier this month

