Dental Student's All-Nighter Test Prep Goes Viral on TikTok

Kay Chung , a second-year dental student at the University of California, Los Angeles, has gained popularity on TikTok for documenting her all-nighter test prep . Her videos regularly receive over a million views, and she has become a symbol for students who need to cram before exams.

Other students, like Christina Bonaparte, a first-year medical student, find Chung's videos relatable and appreciate her efforts to bring awareness to the challenges of being in medical or dental school.

