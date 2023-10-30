Denny Hamlin left searching for elusive championship after latest playoff exit

Hamlin has eight seasons where he has finished in the top-5 in the standings.After Hamlin left Martinsville Speedway as one of the eliminated drivers from 2023 championship contention, the big cloud continued to follow:Hamlin has been foiled by maybe not being able to handle the pressure at a young age to a piece of tape being put on the car to help aerodynamics that was just too big and hurt the performance.

"I'm going to compete next season," Hamlin said."And if I compete next season, I've got a great shot. Every seven days, I have a shot to win and just not many people can say that."The Joe Gibbs Racing driver continues to win races. He won 13 in 2019-2020 and has won seven races in the past three years.

For the second consecutive year, Hamlin was eliminated in NASCAR's Round of 8 — its version of a semifinal round. And for the second consecutive year, he could consider himself unlucky in the round.mashed the gas and used the wall to direct his car in the final turns, making up several spots in the elimination race at Martinsville to earn enough points to send Hamlin home.

"But that's not the way they do it. And it's done by a system, a system that we play on and we operate in every single week to try to master and get right. It's just we haven't quite got it done yet." "I think he's very comfortable with his résumé and would challenge most anyone else to accumulate the same one — winning Phoenix or not."Not having a shot this year will bother Gabehart because of the power steering failure last week. But he also knows that getting to the Championship 4 is just part of the journey.

"There is a lot of different factors that go into it, whether it is a Hail Melon move or a mechanical, or whatever it might be, it equally stings for sure."had the best car and drove a great race to win and to earn a spot in the final round. Hamlin faced a likely must-win situation, led a race-high 156 laps and finished third.