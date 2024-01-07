Denise Austin Shares Throwback Workout Video Demonstrating Upper Body Moves

Denise Austin looks so strong in a throwback workout video she recently shared to Instagram. In the beach workout video, Austin shares six moves for toning the upper body. The moves target the arms, back, and shoulders. If you’re looking for an easy, effective upper body workout, you’re in luck. Fitness icon Denise Austin recently shared an iconic throwback workout video demonstrating six moves that are sure to “target tone the upper body.

” Whether you’re looking to achieve sexy arms, a toned back, or strong shoulders, Austin’s resistance band exercises have you covered. The 66-year-old recently posted the “#Throwback” video to Instagram, and it’s full of easy moves powered by resistance bands to help build stronger muscles. In the video, Austin shows off her strength on a sandy beach in the Virgin Islands while wearing a black and white bikini. “I have some oldie but goodie moves for you today!! Let’s do some strength moves from my TV show from beautiful Virgin Gorda!!” Austin captioned the video. “I have always believed in strength training for strong, lean, and toned muscles





PreventionMag » / 🏆 141. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Austin Police Department Holds Press Conference on Deadly Shooting SpreeOne week after a deadly shooting spree left six dead and three others injured, the Austin Police Department is answering questions about the investigation. Police explained why the public wasn't alerted about an armed suspect making random attacks until everything was already over. Investigators explained that as the day progressed, the suspect and suspect vehicle descriptions were constantly evolving leading them to believe these were separate incidents. In a lengthy press conference, a half dozen Austin Police Department detectives and investigators laid out a detailed timeline of everything that happened.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Mother's OCD Fear for Her Child's SafetyA first-time mother shares her experience of living with undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and the extreme measures she took to protect her child.

Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

The Receipt: A Week of Food ExpensesA 29-year-old public radio reporter in Asheville, North Carolina shares her food expenses for a week, including quick Trader Joe's lunches and snacks at city council meetings.

Source: bonappetit - 🏆 482. / 51 Read more »

Uplifting Stories Bring Joy and Stability During the HolidaysThe Dallas Morning News shares uplifting stories during the holidays, featuring unexpected bonds, acts of kindness, and promises of redemption.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Emma Heming Willis Opens Up About Emotional Anniversary with Bruce WillisEmma Heming Willis shares her emotional experience on her anniversary with Bruce Willis, expressing gratitude for her supportive community and how they help her feel less alone.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Learning to Uncork a Bottle of WineA college student shares their experience of learning how to uncork a bottle of wine and the challenges they faced.

Source: latimesfood - 🏆 699. / 51 Read more »