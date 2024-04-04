Denis Villeneuve to Direct Film Adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's Novel

According to Deadline, Legendary Entertainment recently picked up the rights to the Annie Jacobsen novel, which recently released on March 26, 2024. The report mentions that the expectation is that Villeneuve would take on the project sometime after he finishes Dune: Messiah, the third entry in his Dune trilogy that Deadline notes is being developed now with Villeneuve and Legendary.
Jacobsen’s novel dives into what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on exclusive interviews with both “military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they need to be made.” With the addition of the project, Villeneuve adds another high-profile movie to his list of films to accomplish. Alongside the much-talked-about Dune: Messiah, Villeneuve is also rumored to be directing an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s 1973 sci-fi novel Rendezvous with Ram
Denis Villeneuve Film Adaptation Annie Jacobsen Novel Nuclear War Dune Trilogy
