Denis Villeneuve to Direct Film Adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's Novel

According to Deadline, Legendary Entertainment recently picked up the rights to the Annie Jacobsen novel, which recently released on March 26, 2024. The report mentions that the expectation is that Villeneuve would take on the project sometime after he finishes Dune: Messiah, the third entry in his Dune trilogy that Deadline notes is being developed now with Villeneuve and Legendary.

Jacobsen’s novel dives into what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on exclusive interviews with both “military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they need to be made.” With the addition of the project, Villeneuve adds another high-profile movie to his list of films to accomplish. Alongside the much-talked-about Dune: Messiah, Villeneuve is also rumored to be directing an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s 1973 sci-fi novel Rendezvous with Ram

Denis Villeneuve Film Adaptation Annie Jacobsen Novel Nuclear War Dune Trilogy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All 4 Denis Villeneuve Sci-Fi Movies, RankedStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Dune: Part Two' Director Denis Villeneuve Breaks Down the Sandworm Scene'Dune: Part Two' director Denis Villeneuve breaks down the glorious scene where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) uses the thumper for the first time to draw a sandworm out from beneath the surface as Chani (Zendaya), Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the Fremen look on.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

'Dune 2': Watch Denis Villeneuve Break Down That Sandworm SceneChris is a Senior News Writer for Collider. He can be found in an IMAX screen, with his eyes watering and his ears bleeding for his own pleasure. He joined the news team in 2022 and accidentally fell upwards into a senior position despite his best efforts.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

You Have to Watch Denis Villeneuve Explain How He Filmed Dune 2's Sandworm RidesThe Dune: Part Two director details how we saw Timothée Chalamet ride a sandworm.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Denis Villeneuve Won't Make Dune 3 Until He Overcomes 1 Big Challenge“If we go back, it needs to be real.'

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Denis Villeneuve will only make Dune Messiah if its better than Part TwoOh great Shai-Hulud, please bring Timothée Chalamet back to Arrakis

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »