Denis Villeneuve to Adapt 'Nuclear War: A Scenario' into Feature Film

Dune and Dune : Part Two director Denis Villeneuve is set to adapt the book Nuclear War: A Scenario into a feature film . The book, written by Annie Jacobsen , explores the modern government-military complex and its implications.

Villeneuve's previous work on the Dune franchise has garnered critical acclaim. Nuclear War: A Scenario was released earlier this year and delves into the technologies, safeguards, plans, and risks associated with nuclear warfare.

